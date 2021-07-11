A little planning can help ensure you don't run out of money

They say that 70 is the new 50. That’s thanks to the wonders of modern medical technology, which has contributed to people living longer. But along with that extension of life, comes a common concern of a large percentage of seniors: The fear of outliving their money.

According to a report by the Aegon Center for Longevity, Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies and Instituto de Longevidade Mongeral Aegon (Brazil) cited on AARP.org, “almost half of Americans — 49% — cite running out of money as their chief retirement concern.”

So how can seniors make their money last?

Mike Barancyk, senior partner and wealth manager at Oak Partners in Crown Point, says that before retirement, individuals should map out a plan. “Retirement is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, and it can be a very scary process if you haven’t done the math,” he says.