A little planning can help ensure you don't run out of money

They say that 70 is the new 50. That’s thanks to the wonders of modern medical technology, which has contributed to people living longer. But along with that extension of life, comes a common concern of a large percentage of seniors: The fear of outliving their money.
According to a report by the Aegon Center for Longevity, Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies and Instituto de Longevidade Mongeral Aegon (Brazil) cited on AARP.org, “almost half of Americans — 49% — cite running out of money as their chief retirement concern.”
So how can seniors make their money last?
Mike Barancyk, senior partner and wealth manager at Oak Partners in Crown Point, says that before retirement, individuals should map out a plan. “Retirement is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, and it can be a very scary process if you haven’t done the math,” he says.
Barancyk urges people to figure out how much they will need to survive when they retire. He adds that since pensions are now rare, people should plan for other forms of income to supplement Social Security payments. He says that he and other financial planners will do the math, consult actuarial tables and use software to generate data about how much money a person will need in their lifetime, particularly during retirement. Barancyk will then recommend investments that will create an income stream.
To make money last, Barancyk says it’s important to pay off debts before retirement, to be careful with purchases when on a fixed income, watch monthly cash flow, pay off a mortgage or refinance at a lower interest rate — even if it’s a small difference, balance the type and frequency of vacations, keep cars longer and tell the kids they’re on their own.
“Make sure your house is in order,” advises Barancyk. “You can’t be too conservative, and you need income growth because inflation is eventually inevitable.”
If a senior has a 401K, 403(b) or traditional Individual Retirement Account, they must take a Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) each year starting at age 72. The withdrawal amount is calculated for each account by dividing the prior Dec. 31 balance of that IRA or retirement account by a life expectancy factor that the Internal Revenue Service publishes. Barancyk says it works out to about 3.5% of the total value in pre-tax accounts on the previous Dec. 31. If the required amount is not withdrawn, the penalty is 50% of the amount that was supposed to be taken.
Barancyk warns that because of the pandemic, the CARES Act eliminated the need in 2020 to take the required amount from 401Ks, 403(b) plans or traditional IRAs by those age 72 or those 70½ for years before 2020. Tax implications from the changes are complex, so seniors should consult with their tax adviser.
Cindy Parish, financial professional at American Dream Retirement in Schererville, offers a couple of other ways to prepare for retirement: long-term care insurance and fixed-rate annuities.
“It’s projected that in 2030, 73 million people will be 65 or older, which is 1½ times more than are now, and 70% of these people will need some type of long-term care,” says Parish. “Many can’t afford long-term care for a variety of reasons.”
Long-term care insurance has changed, notes Parish. She says it used to be, “use it or lose it”, but now any balance can be a tax-free death benefit to your heirs.
Fixed-rate annuities are available as short and long term and are more user-friendly and less risky than variable annuities, which are invested in the stock market.
“Our philosophy is when you’re retiring, ‘retire the risk.’ You don’t want to have too much in the stock market,” Parish explains.
Since interest rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) are at a record low, Parish works with about 20 insurance companies that offer different products to match needs and provide her clients with better rates of return. American Dream Retirement offers safe fixed-rate accounts that allow seniors to receive monthly interest checks to preserve their principal. “They know exactly what they’re going to have when they go to bed at night and when they wake up in the morning,” Parish says.
A fixed-rate annuity is available in terms from one to 10 years. The longer they go, the higher the interest rate.
Parish adds that insurance companies also offer lifetime income accounts. A deposit is made and at a high rate of interest, the account will provide income for the rest of the investor’s life, even after the principal is depleted. “The end goal is to ‘retire the risk’ and enjoy all of the things you want in retirement,” she says.