ATM makes Region man millionaire — by mistake

Indeed, it was too good to be true.

His actual balance was $13.69.

He said the bank thinks the ATM has some kind of problem where it prints the wrong balances on customer receipts.

Calvin said if that's the case the ATM needs to be fixed because it's going to cause problems and make people worried.

"It scared the hell out of me," Calvin said. "I live paycheck to paycheck to paycheck just like everybody else. I'm a volunteer fireman. I can't have no bad look on me and on my department."

Although, Calvin admitted all that money sure would be nice to have.

After all, he's a single father with three children under age 6 at home, including a school-age son who has to complete his e-learning assignments on Calvin's cellphone because they don't have wireless internet in his house.

At the same time, Calvin knew he never was going to keep the money, even if it somehow actually was his.

He said he'd share at least some of it with his community.