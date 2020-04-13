You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ATM makes Region man millionaire — by mistake
alert urgent

ATM makes Region man millionaire — by mistake

{{featured_button_text}}

NEW CHICAGO — A volunteer firefighter got the surprise of his life this weekend after withdrawing cash from the ATM inside Family Express on Old Ridge Road.

His balance was a little higher than he expected.

In fact, it was millions and millions of dollars higher than he expected.

Charles "CJ" Calvin said he couldn't believe it when he saw his ATM receipt after getting cash to pay his rent and saw his balance listed as $8.2 million.

"Holy crap, this has got to be wrong," Calvin said was his first thought when he saw the receipt.

"I'm like, 'What in the world is going on? There's no way I have $8.2 million in my bank account.'"

So he made another withdrawal.

And in little black numbers at the bottom of the receipt it still was there — "Balance= $8.2 million."

"Holy (expletive)," he said. "This has got to be some kind of screw up."

Calvin checked with the store clerk. She told him no one else had problems with the ATM that day.

He showed the receipt to his friends in the New Chicago Police Department. They couldn't believe it either.

Monday morning Calvin called his bank.

Indeed, it was too good to be true.

His actual balance was $13.69.

He said the bank thinks the ATM has some kind of problem where it prints the wrong balances on customer receipts.

Calvin said if that's the case the ATM needs to be fixed because it's going to cause problems and make people worried.

"It scared the hell out of me," Calvin said. "I live paycheck to paycheck to paycheck just like everybody else. I'm a volunteer fireman. I can't have no bad look on me and on my department."

Although, Calvin admitted all that money sure would be nice to have.

After all, he's a single father with three children under age 6 at home, including a school-age son who has to complete his e-learning assignments on Calvin's cellphone because they don't have wireless internet in his house.

At the same time, Calvin knew he never was going to keep the money, even if it somehow actually was his.

He said he'd share at least some of it with his community.

"I just want to do right by my town and by myself. I've got standards and I'm not going to bust that for nobody," Calvin said. "I want to be upfront and honest and a good-standing citizen in my town."

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts