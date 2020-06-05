JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

A closing sale will start soon and the liquidation process is expected to take 10 to 16 weeks.

The company is looking to shrink its footprint and operating costs as it works to restructure its finances in bankruptcy court. Like many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, it has suffered as Amazon and other online retailers continue to grab more and more market share.

“We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want," Soltau said. "As of June 4, 2020, we have reopened nearly 500 stores since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions and we look forward to opening more. We are excited to welcome back our customers and associates at these locations, and we will continue to take actions to be best positioned to build on our over 100-year history.”

The closing will leave Macy's as the only anchor left standing at the long-struggling mall. Carson Pirie Scott and Sears both closed back in 2013.