Jewel-Osco recalls Signature Farms Garden Salad over contamination fears
Jewel-Osco recalls Signature Farms Garden Salad over contamination fears

Jewel-Osco is recalling its Signature Farms Garden Salad because of possible Cyclospora contamination.

The long-running Chicagoland grocery store chain is recalling bagged salads sold in stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa because of a possible link to an outbreak of Cyclospora infections in the Midwest. In the Calumet Region, Jewel-Osco has stores in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point, Chesterton, South Holland, Homewood and South Chicago Heights.

The grocer is asking shoppers to check their refrigerators for the product, which is sold in 12-ounce bags in the produce section and has Best If Used By dates of May 16 through July 4.

"Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite of humans. This parasite, when it contaminates food or water and is then ingested, can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. Most people infected with Cyclospora develop diarrhea," Jewel-Osco said in a news release.

"Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times."

Anyone who bought the Signature Farms Garden Salad should dispose of it in the trash or return it to the store they bought it at for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Jewel-Osco at 877-723-3929.

