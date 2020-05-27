You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 in 5 Region residents jobless in April as unemployment skyrockets
breaking urgent

1 in 5 Region residents jobless in April as unemployment skyrockets

{{featured_button_text}}
One out of five Region residents jobless in April as unemployment skyrockets

Job applications and information for the Gap Factory Store sit on a table during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Joblessness soared in Northwest Indiana as a result of the coronavirus public health crisis in April, to the point where one out of every five Region residents was unemployed.

As many as one of four people were out of work last month in some Region communities, including Hobart and Michigan City.

The jobless rate rose to a staggering 19.8% in April, up from 4.7% the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was just 4.1% at the same time a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

In April, Lake County had the Hoosier state's 16th-highest jobless rate at 20.7%, up from 5% in March and 4.5% in April 2019. LaPorte County ranked 17th highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 20.6% unemployment in April, which was up from 4.3% in March and 3.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment soared to 18.2% in April, up from 3.9% in March and 3.2% at the same point a year earlier. It was the 38th highest jobless rate statewide.

Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate skyrocketed to 17.1% in April, up from 3.2% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate climbed to 14.4%.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but is now significantly higher everywhere in Northwest Indiana, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 100,000 Americans thus far.

In April, joblessness skyrocketed in every city and town where it's tracked in the Calumet Region, rising as high as 25.7% in Hobart, 24.3% in Michigan City, and 23.3% in Gary. The lowest jobless rate in the Region was 17.4% in Valparaiso.

NWI unemployment rates

Local unemployment rates in April, and change from March:

  • Crown Point: 21.2%, up from 4.2% in March

  • East Chicago: 22%, up from from 7% in March

  • Gary: 23.3%, down from 6.3% in March

  • Hammond: 19.2%, up from 5.4% in March

  • Hobart: 25.7%, up from 5.5% in March

  • Merrillville: 22.5%, up from 5.4% in March

  • Michigan City: 24.3%, down from 4.4% in March

  • Portage: 21.8%, up from 4.6% in March

  • Schererville: 17.9%, up from 3.6% in March

  • Valparaiso: 17.4%, down from 3.3% in March

Note: Data were not adjusted for seasonal employment variations.

Source: Indiana Department of Workforce Development

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts