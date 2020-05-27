1 in 5 Region residents jobless in April as unemployment skyrockets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joblessness soared in Northwest Indiana as a result of the coronavirus public health crisis in April, to the point where one out of every five Region residents was unemployed.

As many as one of four people were out of work last month in some Region communities, including Hobart and Michigan City.

The jobless rate rose to a staggering 19.8% in April, up from 4.7% the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was just 4.1% at the same time a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In April, Lake County had the Hoosier state's 16th-highest jobless rate at 20.7%, up from 5% in March and 4.5% in April 2019. LaPorte County ranked 17th highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 20.6% unemployment in April, which was up from 4.3% in March and 3.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment soared to 18.2% in April, up from 3.9% in March and 3.2% at the same point a year earlier. It was the 38th highest jobless rate statewide.