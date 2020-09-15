 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
150 more workers face layoffs at Region plant
breaking urgent

150 more workers face layoffs at Region plant

{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte City Hall stock

LaPorte City Hall

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

LaPORTE — Another 150 jobs are being eliminated by a maker of high-performance airplane engine components due to the COVID-19-related downturn in commercial flying.

This comes after 115 workers at Howmet Aerospace were let go recently.

The additional job cuts were blamed on additional orders for parts being canceled, which was not expected, according to company officials in a Sept. 14 letter addressed to all employees at the plant at 1110 E. Lincolnway.

Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said he also was notified by the firm Monday about the layoffs.

“It’s obviously disappointing news,” he said.

The latest workforce reduction over a four-week period will start Oct. 1.

The previous layoffs over five days ended Sept. 2.

About 500 workers still will be employed at the facility on LaPorte’s east side.

“Howmet has been a tremendous partner for many, many years, and they will continue to be a big partner. They still employ a ton of people here,” Cook said.

Howmet Aerospace has 26 other locations in the U.S. and other countries including Mexico, Canada and France.

The company is also a maker of fasteners and titanium structures for aerospace application and forged aluminum wheels for heavy trucks.

Lower demand for parts because of commercial planes grounded by the coronavirus resulted in layoffs earlier this year at other Howmet Aerospace plants in places including Muskegon, Michigan and Wichita Falls, Texas.

Cook said he expects the company to rebound once air travel gets back to where it was prior to the pandemic.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the city is willing to do whatever it can to assist the laid-off workers.

“Our thoughts go out to those people," he said. "Hopefully, it can be turned around where they can be called back sooner than later."

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2020 Ford Police Interceptor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts