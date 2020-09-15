150 more workers face layoffs at Region plant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaPORTE — Another 150 jobs are being eliminated by a maker of high-performance airplane engine components due to the COVID-19-related downturn in commercial flying.

This comes after 115 workers at Howmet Aerospace were let go recently.

The additional job cuts were blamed on additional orders for parts being canceled, which was not expected, according to company officials in a Sept. 14 letter addressed to all employees at the plant at 1110 E. Lincolnway.

Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said he also was notified by the firm Monday about the layoffs.

“It’s obviously disappointing news,” he said.

The latest workforce reduction over a four-week period will start Oct. 1.

The previous layoffs over five days ended Sept. 2.

About 500 workers still will be employed at the facility on LaPorte’s east side.

“Howmet has been a tremendous partner for many, many years, and they will continue to be a big partner. They still employ a ton of people here,” Cook said.