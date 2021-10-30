All BMV License Branch offices reopening in November

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has resolved its staffing issues and all BMV License Branch offices will be open in November, according to Commissioner Peter Lacy.

The BMV temporarily closed 11 branches in September and eight branches in October, including the popular Schererville location, because of a staffing shortage.

During those months, employees of the temporarily closed branches were reassigned to support nearby locations.

"Over the past two months our teams have worked through the hiring and onboarding process to bring on new employees across the state to fulfill customer service vacancies," Lacy said. "We are excited to welcome an influx of new team members."

Lacy said numerous BMV positions remain unfilled. Hoosiers can review job descriptions and apply for those posts online at WorkForIndiana.in.gov.

A complete list of BMV branch locations and hours also is available online at in.gov/bmv.

