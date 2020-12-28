Economist: Indiana recovering from COVID-19 downturn faster than nation as whole

Jackson said most Indiana manufacturing operations got back to work after an approximately two-month shutdown in the spring.

And, just as importantly, Hoosier manufacturers found sufficient demand for their products from the millions of Americans still working from home amid the pandemic.

"It was not just being able to get back to work but really having that demand base being there," Jackson said. "If there's not people buying what you're producing, you won't stay back at work for a long time."

In tandem with manufacturing, Jackson said Indiana's centralized location has made it a hub for the transportation and warehousing of goods, which also speedily recovered as more people purchased things online for delivery to their homes.

Businesses that transport people on the other hand, similar to the leisure and hospitality industries, are likely to continue struggling until the coronavirus is more fully under control through widespread vaccine distribution, better treatments or other means, he said.

"There's just certain industries, especially things related to travel and tourism, that are just going to take a long time to fully reopen, and they tend to have just a lot of people working for them," Jackson said.

