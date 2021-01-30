Former LaPorte mayor to continue leading Indiana workforce development efforts

Milo has worked since 2017 to increase engagement between and among employers, educators, communities, and government to create a strategy to meet local talent development needs, including the creation of 21st Century Talent Regions.

Going forward at the IEDC, Milo expects to offer direct support to growing businesses, helping them connect to critical support systems and sharing best practices in talent retention, recruitment, attraction and development models.

"Over the past three-plus years, we've made incredible progress in aligning state and regional partners toward a bold, systems-driven approach to attract, develop and connect Hoosier talent," Milo said.

"This is a critical time for Indiana's businesses and for our talent community, and it's important, now more than ever, that we build on our successes and continue to advance new solutions in talent fulfillment."

Prior to joining the Holcomb administration, Milo was elected LaPorte mayor in 2011 and reelected in 2015. She also is a U.S. Navy veteran.

