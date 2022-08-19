Governor appoints new Indiana workforce development commissioner

A leader in the economic revitalization of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to take charge of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

David J. Adams, a former executive director of the Indiana Public Retirement System, will begin his duties as DWD commissioner Sept. 19.

"David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again," Holcomb said.

"I'm excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth," the governor added.

Adams has worked since 2017 as chief innovation officer for the University of Cincinnati and head of the Cincinnati Innovation District, which connects the university's economic engine to companies of all sizes with a focus on growing, attracting and retaining talent.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to connect and convene Indiana's talent pool with the resources the state has built to skill-up workers, matching them with the best in-demand careers that they are suited for. With our partners across the state, we will empower Hoosiers to be trained for the economy of today, and ready for the economy Gov. Holcomb is building," Adams said.

Adams succeeds former DWD Commissioner Fred Payne, who stepped down to become president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana.