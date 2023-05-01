The commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is stepping down after less than a year in the key state role.

In a statement, the governor's office did not specify why David J. Adams is quitting as DWD commissioner, a post he assumed Sept. 19, 2022.

However, at the governor's request, Adams will become an at-large board member of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, continuing to support the state’s workforce efforts, according to the governor's office.

"David helped shine a light on how we better need to connect to the business community and helped shepherd our efforts through the legislative budget process," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Succeeding Adams as DWD commissioner on May 15 will be Richard Paulk, currently the agency's chief administrative officer.

Paulk has led day-to-day operations at DWD since joining the agency in January. The Harvard University and University of Michigan graduate previously specialized in finance and operations at Chicago Rising, a property redevelopment organization that hires ex-offenders, Motorola and Sears.

"Richard's strategic and financial background in several industries is the right fit as we continue DWD's service to Hoosiers, whether it is helping them to obtain education and training or finding a job. He will continue to be a great partner with like-minded entities inside and outside of government," Holcomb said.

Among its many tasks, DWD manages Indiana's unemployment insurance program and oversees numerous state and local job training initiatives.

