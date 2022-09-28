Governor leading Indiana trade mission to Germany, Switzerland

Gov. Eric Holcomb next week is heading overseas again to try to attract new businesses to Indiana and to thank foreign companies that already have brought jobs and investment to the Hoosier State.

The Republican chief executive, along with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and a delegation from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC), are leaving the state Sunday on a five-day trade mission to Germany and Switzerland.

"Germany and Switzerland have both been long-standing reliable partners with Indiana for many years," Holcomb said. "As we think about the future of energy and industrial growth domestically, we must always keep in mind how far-away global events effect our shared and connected economies."

"For example, the war in Ukraine has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia, and I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change," he added.

According to the IEDC, Indiana is home to 535 European-owned businesses that support 117,600 Hoosier jobs.

Last year, Indiana exported $10.3 billion in goods and services to Europe, or about 25% of the state’s total exports, while the $36.6 billion imported from Europe accounted for 47% of Indiana's imports, the IEDC said.

The Hoosier delegation is hoping to maintain and grow those numbers through meetings with German business executives, participation in a roundtable discussion at the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany, tours of Swiss business enterprises, and meet-and-greet sessions with corporate leaders from Medartis, Roche and other Swiss companies operating in Indiana.

"I’m looking forward to our continued discussions around innovation and industries of the future in both countries and in Indiana," Chambers said.

"Our partnerships with Germany and Switzerland have been crucial to industry growth and technological advancement across advanced manufacturing, industry 4.0, pharmaceuticals and orthopedics, energizing research and development, and providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers," he added.

This is Holcomb's 13th foreign trade mission, and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland, since becoming governor in 2017.

The costs of the state delegation are being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.