Governor selects new leader for Indiana agency overseeing occupational licenses

Hoosiers working in state-regulated occupations will find a new signature at the bottom of their license the next time it's renewed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he's appointed Lindsay Hyer to lead the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency following the upcoming retirement of PLA Executive Director Deborah Frye.

Hyer currently is chief of staff to outgoing Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan for whom Hyer managed the growth of the state's INBiz online business registration portal and led the secretary's effort to persuade the General Assembly to require all votes cast on an electronic device have a corresponding paper audit record.

She also is former general counsel, legislative liaison and communications director for the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

"Lindsay leads with a Hoosier-first attitude that is focused on meeting the needs of customers by using the most effective and efficient path," Holcomb said. "Lindsay will use her skills to truly make a positive impact in the workforce."

Hyer said she's honored to be selected by the governor as the next PLA executive director, in part because the agency "touches the lives of so many Hoosiers in the workforce."

"I look forward to working with the dedicated team at PLA to ensure a customer-focused service for licensees," Hyer said.

Frye has led PLA since 2015. Her accomplishments include expanding online services for the approximately 1 million citizens licensed by the agency, combining divisions to reduce costs, and launching a call center to answer licensing questions and speed the licensing process.

"Over the course of my tenure, we have overcome challenges and accomplished so many great things that support the professional workforce in Indiana. I am proud to say that forward planning has implemented changes that prepare the agency for the next several years. None of that would be possible without Governor Holcomb's strong leadership and vision for Indiana," Frye said.