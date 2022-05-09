Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'

HOBART — Northwest Indiana is on the right track.

Notwithstanding labor shortages, rising prices and everything else currently complicating the lives of Region residents and entrepreneurs, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday the northwest corner of Indiana is doing more to take advantage of its built-in resources than just about anywhere else in the state, while simultaneously positioning itself for unprecedented growth opportunities.

“Boy, the Region is moving in the right direction,” Holcomb said. “This is a target-rich environment for global transformations that are occurring.”

Speaking to some 400 business and community leaders at the annual Avalon Manor luncheon for inductees to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co., the Republican chief executive said ongoing investments in the skills of its people and the quality of its places have put Northwest Indiana at the top of many lists for where businesses should expand or relocate.

“It’s exciting to see the transformation and ‘renaissance’ would not be an overstatement, or an exaggeration, of what I’ve been able to be privileged to kind of see develop through somewhat of a unique lens,” Holcomb said.

Specifically, Holcomb pointed to the billions of dollars in state, local and federal funds now being spent to double-track the existing South Shore Line and speed travel between Gary and Michigan City and the forthcoming project to extend the commuter rail connection to Chicago south from Hammond and into Dyer along the West Lake Corridor.

He said the related transit-oriented development, so far in Michigan City and Hammond, and soon coming to stations along both the original and West Lake lines, are poised to boost commerce, attract new residents and improve quality of life.

“I don’t think there are other projects, certainly in the state of Indiana, that are as big, or have a greater potential to transform a region, than those two,” Holcomb said.

At the same time, Holcomb said the Region’s plans to match its $50 million federally funded, state-awarded READI grant with more than $700 million in local investment in people and places, ranging from new job training opportunities to new bike trails, show the commitment of leaders to keep the Region not just viable but growing.

“This is a shift from reacting to proactive investment and action,” Holcomb said.

The governor acknowledged the state’s 2.2% unemployment rate, essentially full employment, is a challenge for businesses looking to grow and eager to hire new workers to make it happen.

He encouraged business leaders to look beyond simply increasing wages and benefits and to think about ways of improving their workplace culture, so more employees want to come to their company and stay.

In addition, Holcomb said businesses should connect with their local schools to help develop a talent pipeline linking education to job training to employment.

“People are having to be a lot more creative about how they attract people for whatever sector they’re doing business in,” Holcomb said. “It’s not enough to just put up a ‘help wanted’ sign. It’s almost assumed that everywhere you drive by is looking to grow.”

The governor said Indiana is doing its part by providing no-cost or low-cost job training programs to just about anybody interested in getting the skills they need for a new career as part of the state’s continuing effort to ensure 60% of adult Hoosiers have a college degree or post-high school credential by 2025.

He admitted the state, currently at 44%, might not reach that target on time. But he said Indiana will continue pressing in that direction because it’s the answer to getting where Indiana needs to go.

Holcomb also said there’s a need for increased immigration of skilled workers to the United States to help meet the demand of businesses for additional employees.

“It’s just going to get more and more intense,” Holcomb said. “We need a whole lot more immigrants. Immigrants who want to work in the state.”

As for high gas prices, the governor said he lacks the unilateral authority to suspend state taxes on fuel absent an energy emergency, even though he said he knows Hoosiers, like people around the world, are continually feeling pain at the pump.

He said his goal is to maintain Indiana’s overall low-tax, low cost of living environment, rather than cherry-picking certain taxes to apply or lift depending on day-to-day circumstances.

