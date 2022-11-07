 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor visits pyramids during Egypt trade mission

Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, and Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers pose for a photo Monday at a pyramid near Cairo before heading to the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

 Provided

Gov. Eric Holcomb played the role of tourist Monday, visiting the nearly 5,000-year-old Giza pyramids at the start of his visit to Egypt.

The Republican chief executive is in northeast Africa this week to speak on Indiana’s efforts to transition to clean-energy infrastructure and apply innovation to the state’s energy mix during the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Before heading to the conference, Holcomb posed for a photo alongside Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers at a pyramid in the desert just outside Egypt’s capital city, Cairo.

“Standing in front of one of the great wonders of the world, I am excited to engage in discussions about how Egypt and Indiana can partner with one another to lead the energy transition for a more sustainable future,” Holcomb said via Twitter.

People are also reading…

Three large and several smaller pyramids, along with the Great Sphinx, comprise the Giza pyramid complex. All were built between 2600 and 2500 B.C. about six miles west of the Nile River.

PHOTOS: "Ignite the Region" event

Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan spoke at the Ignite the Region luncheon.

1 of 7
