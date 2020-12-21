Hard Rock now hiring for 5 restaurants in new Gary casino

GARY — The newest dining and entertainment destination in Northwest Indiana is recruiting managers and personnel to staff the five food venues that will be located inside the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The $300 million facility, scheduled to open in spring 2021, will feature a signature Hard Rock Cafe, a high-end luxury steakhouse, a noodle bar, a buffet and a coffee shop.

The dining options will be offered alongside casino gaming, a Hard Rock Live performance venue, sports book, and other music-themed shopping and entertainment options.

"The construction is moving along, and we are at a point where we are seeking great candidates to join our band," said Dawn Reynolds-Pettit, vice president of human resources.

Detailed descriptions for each available position and applications are available online by clicking the "careers" button at the bottom of the HardRockCasinoNorthernIndiana.com webpage.

Reynolds-Pettit said job seekers should check the website often because new positions will continue to be added in coming weeks.