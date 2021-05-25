Holcomb first U.S. governor to visit Israel following cease-fire

Gov. Eric Holcomb is visiting Israel just days after the Jewish state and Hamas militants ended 11 days of fighting that killed more than 200 people, primarily Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

The governor's office did not provide advance notice of Holcomb's first trip abroad since September 2019 when Holcomb led an Indiana trade delegation to Japan, South Korea, China and India prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the announcement of Holcomb's Israel trip came Tuesday after he already was in the Middle Eastern nation. He's due to return to Indiana on Thursday, according to the governor's office.

The Republican chief executive said he was specifically invited to visit Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he plans to meet with Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and other Israeli leaders during his whirlwind visit.

Holcomb also said he's proud to be the first U.S. governor to visit Israel in 2021.

"I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond," Holcomb said.