With Indiana's annual legislative session in the rear-view mirror, Gov. Eric Holcomb is hitting the road again to try to persuade more international companies to locate or expand their U.S. operations in the Hoosier State.

The Republican chief executive and Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers are due to meet with global business executives Monday through Thursday at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside the nation's capital.

The annual event, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce, brings together corporate and government leaders to talk about shared opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship, research and development, startup companies, global market dynamics, supply chain, infrastructure and renewable energy.

In addition, Holcomb will participate in a panel discussion Tuesday about state-led innovations toward improving workforce development, retaining and creating attractive and accessible job opportunities, and promoting economic growth through a diverse workforce.

Records show that the SelectUSA Investment Summit has produced more than $146 billion in new investment in the United States since its first gathering in 2013.

"SelectUSA is a premier event that can help propel Indiana toward the business of tomorrow by connecting the state with global companies that have significant foreign direct investment opportunities," Holcomb said. "Indiana has the recipe for success, with an enviable talent pipeline and a low-cost of doing business, and it will be on full display at the Investment Summit."

This year’s summit will be the largest to date: More than 3,600 participants are registered to attend, including 1,400 international companies from more than 70 individual markets and representatives from 51 U.S. states and territories.

Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries; they employ more than 200,000 Hoosiers, according to the governor's office.

