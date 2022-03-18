Holcomb leading Indiana delegation to Slovakia and Israel this month

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also is heading to Israel shortly after Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch returns next week from her trade mission to the Jewish state.

The Republican chief executive announced Friday he first is traveling to Slovakia March 27 and then will visit Israel, returning to Indiana April 2.

Holcomb will be joined on his journey to the central European and the Middle Eastern nations by Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles of the Indiana National Guard, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, and Janet Holcomb, the state's first lady.

In Slovakia, the Hoosiers are planning to meet with non-governmental and civil society organizations to voice Indiana's support for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees following Russia's unlawful Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

They're also due to meet with Slovakian government leadership in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, to promote Indiana as a top destination for global innovation in economy of the future industries, including sustainable energy and Industry 4.0.

"Secretary Chambers and I are energized to strengthen relationships with global leaders and job creators while forging new partnerships to advance economic growth and further diversify our dynamic economy," Holcomb said.

"This visit also provides an opportunity to do what’s right and offer Hoosier support through humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Slovakia and the greater region."

The Indiana delegation similarly will speak with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv about agbioscience, electric vehicle mobility, innovation, and start-up/scale-up businesses, particularly in the green economy space.

It also will host meetings with prospective businesses to grow agtech accelerators and pursue other opportunities for future economic cooperation.

Indiana has longstanding business ties with both Slovakia and Israel.

In 2021, Israel-based renewable energy developer Doral broke ground in Northwest Indiana on one of the largest solar farms in the United States, with phase one of the development set to generate at least 1.3 gigawatts of clean energy on some 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties.

