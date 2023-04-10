Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, are enthusiastically endorsing a multi-state effort focused on obtaining potentially billions of dollars in federal funding to establish a clean hydrogen production and distribution hub in the Midwest.

Indiana's Republican chief executive and most members of the state's congressional delegation recently sent letters to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor, encouraging her to award one of the 6-10 regional clean hydrogen hubs authorized by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2).

The alliance includes more than 60 public and private entities working toward creating an immediately scalable hydrogen hub that uses the Midwest's carbon-free energy to create a clean hydrogen economy and reduce emissions across multiple heavy emitting sectors.

As an energy source, hydrogen does not emit carbon and can be used to reduce emissions from difficult to decarbonize sectors of the economy, including aviation, steel making, agriculture and long-haul transportation.

Holcomb said in his letter that Indiana's location as the "Crossroads of America" make the Hoosier State, and its neighboring Midwest coalition states, essential for developing and deploying a robust hydrogen economy.

"In Indiana, our expertise and leadership in traditional industries and the economy of the future, combined with the ability to incorporate hydrogen into existing and new manufacturing processes, offer outstanding opportunities to support America’s global competitiveness and our nation's workforce," Holcomb said.

In particular, Holcomb explained the MachH2 hydrogen hub represents an opportunity to significantly reduce carbon emissions in Northwest Indiana.

"The Region is a concentrated area of globally renowned industries, and it consists of many Indiana communities, some of them historically disadvantaged, that have deep-rooted relationships with the existing industries in that area. These communities would greatly benefit from the MachH2 hub's investment," Holcomb said.

Mrvan, whose congressional district includes Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties, likewise encouraged the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to select the Midwest coalition for federal support in transitioning to a clean hydrogen economy.

"The MachH2 Hub proposal would provide an inclusive and diverse array of opportunities to advance and accelerate hydrogen not just for the Region, but for the entire nation," Mrvan said.

The DOE is expected to announce the winning hydrogen hub proposals by autumn.

