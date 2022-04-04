Holcomb optimistic Israel, Slovakia trade mission will generate Indiana jobs, investment

Gov. Eric Holcomb is optimistic his recently concluded trade mission to Eastern Europe and Israel will pay off for Indiana with new jobs and business investment in the years ahead.

The Republican chief executive, Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers and Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles participated in numerous meetings last week with government and corporate leaders in Slovakia and Israel identifying opportunities available in Indiana and renewing ties with enterprises already doing business in the Hoosier State.

"This trip was extremely productive in creating opportunities for future Hoosier investment across Slovakia and Israel in a variety of industries," Holcomb said.

"Throughout the week, Sec. Chambers, Maj. Gen. Lyles and I were warmly greeted with open hospitality which led to productive discussions, opportunities for academic exchanges, mutual investment and cross partnerships."

Among the highlights of the trip was a Wednesday reception in Tel Aviv, Israel, with Doral Energy leaders to discuss innovative technology, clean energy and the economy of the future.

Doral last year broke ground in Starke and Pulaski counties, just south of LaPorte County, on a three-phase solar farm project that's expected to deliver a $1.5 billion investment in the company’s Indiana operations over the next five years.

Holcomb and Chambers also met in Israel with representatives from Start-Up Nation Central to strengthen Hoosier partnerships with innovative Israel businesses, GrowingIL to discuss future sustainability, university partnerships and innovative product development, and toured Equinom's new research and development center to see how the company's next generation of non-GMO seeds might be incorporated into its existing Indianapolis business operations.

In addition, the Hoosier officials discussed Indiana-Israel relations with Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid and strategic economic partnerships with Minister of Energy Karine Elharrart. They also spoke with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides.

The delegation concluded its trip in Jerusalem's ancient City of David Friday, learning the history of the 3,000-year-old site and sharing a spiritual experience at the Western Wall.

Earlier in the week, the delegation met with Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia and visited the Gate of Freedom monument in Bratislava, the capital, where Holcomb emphasized Indiana’s solidarity with Ukraine and commitment to provide support in any way possible.

The trade mission was Holcomb's 10th international economic development trip since becoming governor in 2017.

