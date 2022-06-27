Holcomb pitching foreign business leaders on benefits of locating in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb once again is hitting the road to try to persuade more international companies to locate or expand their U.S. operations in the Hoosier State.

The Republican chief executive is set to meet with global business executives Sunday through Tuesday at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside the nation's capital of Washington, D.C.

The annual event, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce, brings together corporate and government leaders to talk about shared opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship, research and development, startup companies, global market dynamics, supply chain, infrastructure and renewable energy.

In addition, Holcomb will participate in a panel discussion Tuesday highlighting the state's infrastructure, energy ecosystem and strength in public-private partnerships, alongside Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.

Records show the SelectUSA Investment Summit has produced more than $59 billion in new foreign direct investment in the United States since the first event was held in 2013.

This year’s summit will be the largest to date with more than 3,300 participants registered to attend the event, including 1,400 international companies from more than 70 individual markets and representatives from 51 U.S. states and territories.

Indiana is home to more than 1,090 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries, which collectively employ more than 200,000 Hoosiers, according to the governor's office.

