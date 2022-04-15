Holcomb seeking Indiana trading partners in Sweden, the U.K. and Monaco

Gov. Eric Holcomb is heading overseas again later this month on his second foreign trade mission in just four weeks.

The Republican chief executive, along with Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Indiana Economic Development Corp. staffers, and Janet Holcomb, the state's first lady, this time are visiting Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco beginning April 24.

The one-week trip is focused on renewing partnerships with foreign businesses already operating in the Hoosier State and seeking new opportunities to lure international companies to Indiana.

In Sweden, for example, Holcomb and Chambers are due to meet with executives from Saab, an aerospace and vehicle manufacturing company, to discuss opportunities for continued partnerships following the October 2021 opening of Saab's advanced manufacturing and production facility in West Lafayette, which supports production of the U.S. Air Force's next-generation T-7A trainer jet.

They'll hold similar meetings in the UK with executives from Tate & Lyle, a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions with operations in Lafayette, and Rolls-Royce, which last year began a $600 million manufacturing campus revitalization in Indianapolis.

The Hoosiers also are scheduled to hobnob with Penny Mordaunt, U.K. minister of state for international trade, and Greg Hands, U.K. minister of state for business, energy and clean growth.

Indiana currently is home to 100 U.K.-owned business facilities, making the U.K. Indiana’s second-largest European investor and third-largest globally.

"There’s no substitute for thanking and meeting prospective investors in person," Holcomb said. "We'll use our upcoming time in Europe to both strengthen key existing relationships and to promote our state as an international embracer of the industries of the future."

On April 30, the Indiana delegation will meet Prince Albert II of Monaco before heading to the Formula E World Championship race.

At the electric auto race, the IEDC is poised to engage existing and prospective leaders in international markets, discuss electric vehicle mobility, innovation, and start-up/scale-up businesses, particularly in the green economy space.

"We look to build upon Indiana’s ever growing global reputation already established by the recent record-breaking years of new job and capital investment commitments," Holcomb said.

This is Holcomb's 11th international trade mission since becoming governor in 2017.

He last month visited Slovakia to learn how Indiana can assist Ukrainian refugees and Israel to renew ties at an energy firm developing a huge solar farm in rural Northwest Indiana.

The cost of the trips are paid for through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.