Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban

Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban.

The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was approved Aug. 5 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly meeting in special session.

The statute, which takes effect Sept. 15, bans all abortions in Indiana with time-limited exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, when the physical health or life of the pregnant woman is in danger, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

In the immediate aftermath of its passage two large central Indiana businesses, Eli Lilly and Co. and Cummins Inc., both said they'd look elsewhere for future expansions to avoid subjecting their employees to the state's new restrictions on women's bodily autonomy.

Holcomb said he hopes Lilly and Cummins reconsider their positions and choose to continue growing and expanding in the state that's been home to each of them for more than a century.

"Companies, depending on their makeup and their mission, different issues affect them differently. If this specific law adversely affects a company, and they decide not to either expand, or grow, or come, that could be possible. I'm not ruling that out," Holcomb said.

"But it flies in the face of the momentum that we already have and the pipeline that I am tracking every single day for continued growth in the state of Indiana," he added.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state's commerce agency, Indiana last year obtained commitments from nearly 300 companies to locate or expand in Indiana, with a combined investment of $8.7 billion in their operations and an average wage of $28.49 per hour.

This week, Holcomb is working to continue that momentum by visiting Taiwan and South Korea as part of an effort to grow Indiana's semiconductor and high technology industries, as well as the state's advanced manufacturing, agriculture and bioscience sectors.

Before departing on his Asian trade mission, Holcomb told The Times he's not especially concerned about Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's threat to use Indiana's new abortion restrictions as a way to lure companies across the border because Holcomb said all the numbers are pointing in Indiana's direction.

"You could pick any, not just social issue, but you could pick any topic that might not be advantageous to a company," Holcomb said. "I will tell you, when you look at Illinois, specifically, and you look at the population loss just from 2020 to 2021, they lost just over 113,000 people at the very same time Indiana gained 20,000 people."

"So you have to ask yourself, if you want to ask on this one issue, you might ask it on a lot of other issues. Why are businesses and people leaving the state of Illinois, many of which are coming to Indiana? We can have that conversation all day long. I can give you a top 10 list why Illinois businesses continue to move to Indiana, and it's got to do, obviously, with the cost of doing business, long-term fiscal stability, cost of living, our state credit rating," he added.

On that last point, Holcomb was quick to note Indiana has long maintained the highest possible "AAA" credit rating, while Illinois' credit rating routinely is among the absolute worst in the nation.

"When you're cheering about being improved from near-junk bond status to speculative, that speaks for itself," Holcomb said.

Holcomb also isn't convinced college-age women will stay away from Indiana because of the new abortion restrictions when there's so much the state's higher education institutions offer that can't be found elsewhere.

"I would predict that our colleges and universities, world-class as they are, will continue to have record enrollments because of the curriculum and the value they provide for a student while they are in school, and when they have that degree in their hand and the jobs, plural, that they're offered. I predict we'll continue to grow on that front as well," Holcomb said.

At the same time, the governor said he's not letting up in his efforts to improve where Indiana does lag behind or to pursue new opportunities for growth.

Holcomb said next year he's planning to ask the General Assembly to allocate up to $250 million to bring Indiana's public health system up to the standards of neighboring states, launch new initiatives in elementary and high school education, boost public employee wages and invest in a second round of quality-of-place READI grants to local regions, among other priorities.