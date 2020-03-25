Hotline available to help businesses understand Indiana's stay-at-home order

Indiana has established a telephone hotline and email address for business owners and managers to ask questions about whether to continue operations now that Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order is in effect.

The Critical Industries Hotline is intended to help Indiana business and industry leaders understand the governor's executive order and how it applies to their enterprises.

The hotline number is 877-820-0890. If the line is unavailable due to high call volume, the state recommends emailing questions to covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.

A list of answers to frequently asked questions also is available at nwi.com.

Both the telephone number and email address only are intended for business leaders to ask questions about the governor's stay-at-home order, not for the general public to seek information about coronavirus or COVID-19 testing.