Hotline available to help businesses understand Indiana's stay-at-home order

Indiana has established a telephone hotline and email address for business owners and managers to ask questions about whether to continue operations now that Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order is in effect.
The Critical Industries Hotline is intended to help Indiana business and industry leaders understand the governor's executive order and how it applies to their enterprises.
The hotline number is 877-820-0890. If the line is unavailable due to high call volume, the state recommends emailing questions to covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
A list of answers to frequently asked questions also is available at nwi.com.
Both the telephone number and email address only are intended for business leaders to ask questions about the governor's stay-at-home order, not for the general public to seek information about coronavirus or COVID-19 testing.
The governor's order, which took effect at 10:59 p.m. Region time Tuesday, directs all Hoosiers to stay home until at least April 7 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
Under the order, Hoosiers still can leave their homes during the next two weeks to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carry-out food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least 6 feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
"Essential workers" also are exempt from Holcomb's stay-at-home order, including employees of health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, business suppliers and transportation companies, among others.
