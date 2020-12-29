Illinois minimum wage rises to $11 per hour Friday; Indiana's remains at $7.25

Workers employed at Illinois businesses outside of Cook County must be paid at least $11 per hour beginning Friday, the first day of the new year.

The pay hike is required by a 2019 Illinois law, enacted by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, that gradually increases the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

Illinois workers earning the minimum wage already saw their hourly pay boosted by $1 to $9.25 per hour on Jan. 1, 2020, and then to $10 per hour on July 1, 2020.

The state minimum wage now will continue increasing $1 per hour each New Year's Day until reaching the $15 per hour target.

There are two exceptions: Tipped employees can be paid 60% of the state minimum wage if gratuities make up the difference; and employees under age 18 who work fewer than 650 hours in a year can be paid a minimum wage of $8.50 per hour.

Under Illinois law, the youth minimum wage is scheduled to gradually rise to $13 per hour by 2025.

The Illinois Department of Labor is encouraging minimum wage employees to watch their paychecks to ensure time worked in 2021 is paid at the new rate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Workers at businesses in suburban Cook County and the city of Chicago already are paid more than the state minimum wage.