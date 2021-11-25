Indiana attracts $5.6 million federal grant to promote travel and tourism

The federal government is providing Indiana's tourism management agency a booster shot of cash to help revive the state's travel and tourism industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. (IDDC) recently received a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration to spur increased hospitality industry hiring and attract more visitors to the state.

"These funds allow IDDC to help enhance the quality of life here in our great state," said Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. "By investing in marketing, we can boost the leisure and travel-related industry, which is crucial to our economy."

Altogether, the Commerce Department awarded $314 million in grants to 34 states and Washington, D.C., based on employment loss during the pandemic and the importance of travel and tourism to each state's economy.

"This grant money will further IDDC's mission to drive more consumers to the leisure and travel-related entities within our state, which will help those entities recover from the pandemic," said Elaine Bedel, IDDC secretary.

"We also anticipate that our initiatives will raise the perception of Indiana."