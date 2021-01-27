Indiana ban on worker microchipping may be expanded to include government employers

A year after becoming one of the first states in the nation to enact a law prohibiting businesses from requiring their workers be microchipped as a condition of employment, Indiana legislators already want to update the statute to similarly protect Hoosiers from the government.

There are no governmental entities in Indiana currently seeking to implant rice-size microchips in their employees, and only one Wisconsin company is doing it on a voluntary basis for both security and convenience, such as being able to wave your arm in front of a sensor to make a vending machine purchase.

But state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said omitting the government from the list of employers barred from forcibly implanting a microchip in their employees’ bodies was a mistake on his part last year.

“I had a couple conversations with some folks over the summer, and I really kind of thought about it and figured we should probably include government employment as well,” Morrison said.