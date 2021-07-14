Indiana falls behind Illinois on CNBC ranking of top states for business

It remained among the worst states on CNBC's measures of economy (48th) and business friendliness (48th).

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he wasn't surprised to see Illinois move up in the overall CNBC rankings.

"My administration is making Illinois a better place to do business. It’s not just a lofty goal. We're (making) real, measurable progress — from investing (in) infrastructure and education, to lowering the cost of doing business," Pritzker said. "We're writing a new chapter for Illinois."

According to CNBC, Virginia is America's top state for business in 2021, just as it was in the 2019 CNBC rankings, thanks to Virginia's superior rankings in education and workforce.

"This year's 'Top States' study was always going to be a verdict on which states were best poised to succeed coming out of the pandemic, and Virginia is a clear winner on that score," CNBC Special Correspondent Scott Cohn said.

"Not only does it have the talent that companies are craving, it has also taken major steps in the area of inclusiveness, which is especially important this year."

The other states in the top five were North Carolina, Utah, Texas and Tennessee.