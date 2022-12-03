Indiana governor seeking college grads for unique fellowship program

The governor's office is seeking a handful of recent or soon-to-be college graduates interested in beginning their careers in some of the most important offices of state government.

The 2023-24 Governor’s Fellowship is a highly selective, paid program offering a unique employment and educational experience by placing fellows in positions at various state agencies on a rotating basis over the course of one year.

The program is open to college graduates who receive a bachelor's degree in any subject during the summer or fall of 2022, or spring 2023. Individuals from Indiana with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher are preferred.

Fellows are considered full-time state employees. They earn an annual salary of $33,748, plus full benefits, for their work during the July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, program year.

"Our Governor's Fellows are such valuable players on our team," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. "The wide range of expertise and assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner."

Many past recipients of the Governor's Fellowship have gone on to successful careers in both the public and private sectors — with some serving at the highest levels of local, state and federal government.

Applications for the program are available online by searching "governor's fellowship" on the in.gov/gov website. They're due Jan. 31, 2023.

Candidates should know by Feb. 14, 2023, whether they've been selected for an interview with the governor's steering committee, which evaluates and recommends applicants to the governor based on leadership skills, academic record, qualifications, references, quality of essay and overall interest in state government.

The governor then makes the final selection of Governor's Fellowship recipients.