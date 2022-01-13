Indiana House set to limit COVID-19 vaccine policies at Hoosier businesses

Employers could then require those employees participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. However, the cost of the testing could not be passed on to the worker, and companies would be permitted to seek state reimbursement of their testing costs for employees choosing not to get the vaccine.

The measure also provides that workers who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with a company's vaccine mandate would have their departure classified as non-voluntary, thereby entitling the workers to receive unemployment benefits.

But, under a House amendment adopted by voice vote Thursday, businesses would not be required to pay higher unemployment premiums, or be otherwise penalized, if their anti-vaccine employees claim unemployment benefits following termination.

A second House amendment, approved 64-23, prohibits business contracts from including provisions that require employees to waive their right under the legislation to refuse to comply with an employer's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.