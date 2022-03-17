 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Indiana lieutenant governor participating in trade mission to Israel

  • 0
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch visits Munster High School

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, left, chats March 10, 2022, with Munster High School intense needs teacher Linda Ramos. Crouch is traveling to Israel Friday on a trade mission alongside five other U.S. lieutenant governors.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is traveling to Israel on Friday to promote the Hoosier State and its many connections with the Jewish state.

The Republican will be part of a delegation of six GOP lieutenant governors set to meet with, among others, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

The trip also will include stops at Israeli defense facilities and agricultural areas. Crouch's duties as lieutenant governor include serving as Indiana's secretary of agriculture.

"This trade mission presents a terrific opportunity to further develop relationships with industry leaders in tech, agriculture and manufacturing in the Middle East," Crouch said.

"Indiana and our nation have strong ties to Israel, and I am excited to meet with Israeli leaders and further grow our relationship."

Crouch was invited to visit Israel by the conservative State Government Leadership Foundation, which also is covering the costs of her travel.

People are also reading…

The foundation said that sending the lieutenant governors to Israel is a reminder "the partnership between the U.S. and Israel is one of the strongest in the world."

The other lieutenant governors in the delegation are: Jeanette Nuñez of Florida, Adam Gregg of Iowa, Mike Foley of Nebraska, Pamela Evette of South Carolina and Deidre Henderson of Utah.

Crouch's trip to Israel comes some 10 months after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a surprise visit to Israel just days after Israel and Hamas militants ended 11 days of fighting that killed more than 200 people, primarily Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

Holcomb was the first U.S. governor to visit Israel in 2021. It also was his first overseas trip since start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crouch is due to return to the Hoosier State on March 23.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gary loses cut of Terre Haute casino revenue

Gary loses cut of Terre Haute casino revenue

A new local development agreement approved by Vigo County and Churchill Downs includes no provision for sharing a portion of the revenue from the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino with the city of Gary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts