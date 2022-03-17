Indiana lieutenant governor participating in trade mission to Israel

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is traveling to Israel on Friday to promote the Hoosier State and its many connections with the Jewish state.

The Republican will be part of a delegation of six GOP lieutenant governors set to meet with, among others, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

The trip also will include stops at Israeli defense facilities and agricultural areas. Crouch's duties as lieutenant governor include serving as Indiana's secretary of agriculture.

"This trade mission presents a terrific opportunity to further develop relationships with industry leaders in tech, agriculture and manufacturing in the Middle East," Crouch said.

"Indiana and our nation have strong ties to Israel, and I am excited to meet with Israeli leaders and further grow our relationship."

Crouch was invited to visit Israel by the conservative State Government Leadership Foundation, which also is covering the costs of her travel.

The foundation said that sending the lieutenant governors to Israel is a reminder "the partnership between the U.S. and Israel is one of the strongest in the world."

The other lieutenant governors in the delegation are: Jeanette Nuñez of Florida, Adam Gregg of Iowa, Mike Foley of Nebraska, Pamela Evette of South Carolina and Deidre Henderson of Utah.

Crouch's trip to Israel comes some 10 months after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a surprise visit to Israel just days after Israel and Hamas militants ended 11 days of fighting that killed more than 200 people, primarily Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

Holcomb was the first U.S. governor to visit Israel in 2021. It also was his first overseas trip since start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crouch is due to return to the Hoosier State on March 23.

