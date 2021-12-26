Indiana maintains top 10 ranking for state business tax climate

Altogether, the Tax Foundation rankings draw on more than 100 tax variables sorted into five components — income tax, sales tax, corporate tax, property tax and unemployment insurance tax — which then are weighted to reach a component and final score and rank for each of the states and Washington, D.C.

Indiana's latest component rankings were: 15th, individual income tax (down one notch from last year); 19th, sales and excise tax (up one); 11th, corporate tax (up one); 1st, property tax (no change); and 25th, unemployment insurance tax (up two).

The stellar Indiana property tax ranking was due in large part to the constitutionally mandated property tax caps of 1% on homesteads, 2% on rental property and farmland, and 3% on business and industrial property.

In comparison, Illinois was 48th in the nation for property taxes.

"The states in the bottom 10 tend to have a number of afflictions in common: complex, non-neutral taxes with comparatively high rates," the report authors said. "States with more competitive tax systems score well in the Index because they are best suited to generate economic growth."