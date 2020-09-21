Indiana projected to borrow up to $400 million to pay unemployment benefits

DWD Chief of Staff Josh Richardson said Monday if Indiana unemployment returns to pre-pandemic levels, it's possible regular business unemployment premiums paid next year will cover most, or all, of the borrowing needed to get the Hoosier State through the rest of this year.

Though absent congressional action, starting in January the state also will be on the hook for approximately 2.4% in interest on the debt because the federal government has determined Indiana did not have a sufficient unemployment trust fund balance prior to the crisis.

Richardson said if the interest on the debt, along with the debt itself, is not paid off by the end of 2021, the federal government likely will compel Indiana employers to pay an annually escalating $21 per employee, per year "penalty" until the obligation is eliminated.

Following the 2008-09 Great Recession, when Indiana's borrowing to cover unemployment benefits soared to $2.1 billion, the penalty eventually hit $63 per employee, per year, he said.

Indiana finally eliminated that debt in 2015 when Republican Gov. Mike Pence, now vice president of the United States, chose to pay off the final $250 million using surplus state revenue to save businesses from paying $327 million in penalties.