Inteplast Group acquired a new facility in Remington, Indiana, where it plans to invest $20 million and hire up to 70 workers.
The company's AmTopp division will add 60 million pounds of stretch film manufacturing production capacity by adding two cast film extrusion lines in its new plant in Jasper County, which it acquired for an undisclosed sum. AmTopp will have 445 million pounds of nameplate capacity at its facilities in Texas, North Carolina, Phoenix and now Indiana.
“We have always been grateful for our customers' continued support and the market's acceptance of our stretch film products," AmTopp Division President Homer Hsieh said. "As we work constantly to refine our products and services, these investments demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the stretch film market. We will always endeavor to provide the best value.”
Founded in New Jersey in 1991, Interplast Group is now hiring 20 people to work at the 350,000-square-foot plant in Remington, which will temporarily serve as a warehouse until the company installs state-of-the-art cast film equipment there next year. It plans to make machine wraps, hand films and pre-stretch films in the plant, which eventually will employ 60 to 70 people.
The integrated plastics manufacturer serves customers in a number of sectors, including health care, food service, packaging, building products, grocery, retail, sanitation, industrial and graphic arts. Its Remington facility is expected to be be fully operational by the end of 2020.
"Inteplast Group’s expansion is part of a long-term strategy for AmTopp to continue its excellence in the stretch film business by offering the market and its customers the most technologically advanced products and high-quality services," the company said in a news release.