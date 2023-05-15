Lake County again had the highest unemployment rate in the state in March, a month after slipping out of the first two spots for the first time in years.

Lake County ranked first in joblessness statewide, LaPorte County sixth and Porter County 17th in March, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 5% in March across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 4.9% the previous month and 4.4% in March 2022.

In March, Lake County had the Hoosier State’s highest jobless rate at 5.4%, up from 5.3% from the previous month and up from 4.8% during March 2022.

LaPorte County ranked sixth highest of Indiana’s 92 counties at 4.6% unemployment in March, which was down from 4.7% in February and up from 4.2% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County’s unemployment rate stayed steady from month-to-month at 4.1% and was up from 3.5% at the same as at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.1% in March, up from 2.8% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in March, down from 3.6% in February and also 3.6% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1.1 million Americans and more than 6.8 million people around the globe. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In March, joblessness rose in East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Michigan City and Valparaiso. It declined in Crown Point, Hobart, Portage and Schererville.

In the Calumet Region, Gary has the highest unemployment rate at 7.9%, followed by East Chicago at 7.5%, Merrillville and Hammond at 5.8%. Valparaiso has the lowest at 3.8%, followed by Crown Point at 4.3% and Schererville at 4.4%.