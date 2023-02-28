The long-envisioned goal of constructing a Lake County convention center to put heads in Region hotel room beds and pack area restaurants with out-of-town visitors is one step closer to fruition.

The Indiana Senate voted 48-0 Tuesday to advance the convention center proposal in Senate Bill 434 to the House for possible revision and a decision in coming weeks on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

"This is going to be an enormous potential for Lake County. And, if it eventually reaches its full potential, it will benefit the whole state of Indiana," said state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, a cosponsor of the measure.

The legislation authorizes the construction of a convention center anywhere in Lake County, subject to approval by the county council, Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), and the State Budget Committee.

It also permits the RDA to support a new Metro Center transportation hub in downtown Gary, demolition of blighted property in the Steel City, and enhanced public safety services in Gary, in addition to the convention center.

"This will be a game-changer for our community in many ways," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who sponsored the legislation. "Senate Bill 434 will give the Gary and Northwest Indiana Region critical tools to help grow our economy."

To fund the programs, the measure requires the state put in up to $10 million a year from the $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires — so long as the state money is "matched locally on a dollar for dollar basis."

In addition, the Lake County Council would be allowed to increase to 10% the innkeepers tax paid by hotel guests staying in the county that's stood at 5% since 1993.

Half the extra tax would be earmarked for the convention center and Gary programs, while the other half would be distributed to the various entities already specified in law for innkeeper tax receipts, according to the legislation.

"We put together a very good bill," said state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland. "This will be good for the whole Region."

The legislation also is cosponsored by, among others, state Sens. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; and Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary.

