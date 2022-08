Lake County hikes pay in new contract to fill correctional officer vacancies

CROWN POINT — Lake County is boosting pay for its correctional officers in the hopes of filling about 50 vacant positions.

The new collective bargaining agreement between county government and the Lake County Correctional Officers Association, Local 11, hikes starting pay for probationary officers to $43,412 a year from the current base of $40,572 — a 7% increase, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.

The contract provides an identical 7% pay hike for all represented positions, making correctional officer pay now start at $48,270 annually, correctional sergeant at $54,638, correctional lieutenant at $57,213, deputy warden at $59,397 and assistant warden at $62,001.

A 4% pay raise also will be applied to all positions on the first day of the year in 2023, 2024 and 2025, pushing first-year salaries for probationary officers to $48,833 and correctional officers to $54,297 by 2025, according to the contract.

The contract also provides correctional officers can earn additional pay based on their years of service, specialties and for working overtime and holidays, as well as a $700 per year uniform allowance.

Members of the Lake County Council, which unanimously approved the agreement Tuesday, are optimistic the higher pay rates will help get the Lake County Jail closer to its authorized staffing level of 221 correctional officers.

"We want to get our numbers back up," said Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart. "It's a national problem, and we're really going to have our work cut out for us to rebuild the workforce."

Lake County Jail Warden Todd Wasmer said he believes the new contract, already ratified by the correctional officers' union, will be "very beneficial."

The four-year contract is expected to take effect once it receives final approval, likely Aug. 17, by the Lake County Board of Commissioners.