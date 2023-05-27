Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lake County slipped to the second-highest unemployment rate statewide in April, overtaken by Howard County.

Lake County ranked second in joblessness statewide, LaPorte County seventh and Porter County 18th in April, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate fell 1.5 percentage points to 3.6% in April across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 5.1% the previous month and 3.5% in April 2022.

In April, Lake County had the Hoosier State’s second-highest jobless rate at 3.9%, down from 5.5% from the previous month and the same as the 3.9% in April 2022. It trailed only Howard County, a similarly blue-collar area that's home to the factory town of Kokomo.

LaPorte County ranked seventh highest of Indiana’s 92 counties at 3.2% unemployment in April, which was down from 4.6% in March and up from 3.1% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in April, down from 4.1% in March and up from 2.7% at the same as at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3% in April, down from 3.1% the previous month and up from 2.8% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 3.4% in April, down from 3.5% in March and also down from 3.6% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1.1 million Americans and more than 6.8 million people around the globe. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In April, joblessness fell all across the Calumet Region, dropping by 2.3 percentage points at Michigan City, 2 percentage points in Hammond and 1.9 percentage points in Hobart.

In the Calumet Region, Gary has the highest unemployment rate at 6.5%, followed by East Chicago at 5.4%, Merrillville at 4.4% and Hammond at 4%. Valparaiso has the lowest at 2.5%, followed by Crown Point at 3% and Schererville at 3.1%.