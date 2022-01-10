Leader of Governor's Workforce Cabinet stepping down

The leader of the state bureau charged with developing a talent-driven education and workforce system for Indiana is stepping down.

The governor's office announced Friday that Patrick "PJ" McGrew, executive director of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet since 2019, is leaving the post to take a new job at Indianapolis-based student loan provider INvestEd.

"Workforce development has been a pillar of my administration from day one, and PJ has been at the forefront, driving our progress on many key initiatives, including the Next Level Jobs program," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Next Level Jobs has provided Workforce Ready Grants to help more than 25,000 Hoosiers earn at no cost a high-demand job training certificate that's translated to an average wage gain of $6,800 per person.

Another 3,000 Indiana employers have used the program's Employer Training Grant to "upskill" nearly 30,000 employees, according to the governor's office.

McGrew said it's been "a tremendous honor" to serve the state under Holcomb's leadership.