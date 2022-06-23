 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leader of Indiana workforce agency stepping down

Fred Payne

Fred Payne is resigning July 8 as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development after four years on the job to become president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana.

 Screenshot

The state agency leader who oversaw the distribution of more than $9.6 billion in unemployment benefits to some 900,000 Hoosiers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is stepping down.

Fred Payne notified Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday he is resigning July 8 as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development after four years on the job.

“My service under Gov. Holcomb has been one of the proudest moments of my professional career,” Payne said. “I have had the privilege of working with talented professionals who have dedicated their time to helping Hoosiers gain economic mobility through job training, education, job connection and assisting those who need a financial bridge between employment.”

"While the challenges facing workforce are complex, Indiana remains uniquely positioned to continue addressing them and moving forward.”

The Republican governor did not immediately identify a new DWD leader.

Payne, a former Honda executive, is slated to become president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana.

Holcomb said Payne’s “wealth of knowledge, innovative approach and contagious optimism” will be missed in state government.

“Throughout the unforeseen challenges of the past few years, Fred has adeptly propelled this agency to provide not only unemployment benefits, but training that has helped thousands of Hoosiers pursue training pathways that have led to careers and helped unleash their full potential,” Holcomb said.

