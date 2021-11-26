Legislature cancels plan to limit business COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Republican legislative leaders are backing off plans to hastily enact a new state law limiting COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Indiana businesses.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, announced Wednesday they no longer will convene the General Assembly for an extraordinary one-day session Monday, and instead will wait until the Jan. 4 start of the regular 10-week legislative session to take up new measures focused on COVID-19.

The decision follows a seven-hour joint committee hearing Tuesday on Preliminary Draft 3651 that drew ire from leading Indiana business and health care organizations who said they don't want the state dictating their COVID-19 vaccine policies, as well as from COVID-19 vaccine opponents who said the measure did not go far enough toward banning employer vaccine requirements altogether.

"The ongoing complexities of the issues raised and the potential unintended consequences, the logistics of moving legislation to the floor during a time when the General Assembly is not typically in session," Bray said, "and the need for the public and members of the General Assembly to fully vet the legislation have led to the conclusion that the efforts to gather input and better solutions should continue until the legislature reconvenes in January."