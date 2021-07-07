Mrvan urging NWI unions to stand up for Biden's American Jobs Plan

He explained the American Jobs Plan is the next step in building back better by creating jobs with family sustaining wages, spreading those benefits as widely as possible through a "Buy America" requirement for infrastructure material, and putting unions at the forefront by making it easier for workers to organize for higher wages and improved benefits.

"Democrats have delivered and prioritized you to make sure that we're investing in you and your family," Mrvan said. "So tell your neighbors and friends to contact whoever they need to on the U.S. Senate side to make sure that we come to an agreement and we pass this."

Indiana's two Republican U.S. senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, have objected to both the size of the American Jobs Plan, which Biden said he's open to whittling down, and its scope, for including expanded child care options, pay raises for home health care workers and similar components alongside funding for "traditional" infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said it all fits together because without quality, affordable and accessible child care and elder care then working-age Hoosiers won't be available to fill all the positions set to be created through the American Jobs Plan.