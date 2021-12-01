Officials tout Northwest Indiana's potential in bid for $52M in state READI grants

Among the projects in the Northwest Indiana READI application are requests to fund technology initiatives aimed at turning the area between Chicago and South Bend into a quantum computing hub for the nation, three new business and industrial parks, and a medical research park.

It also seeks funds to train a new generation of workers for high technology jobs in those developments, upskill current workers changing to technology careers, and support young, minority and rural entrepreneurs to innovate and lead in tech and other industries.

In addition, the application requests money to finish the Marquette Greenway trail spanning the length of Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline, developing transit-oriented neighborhoods adjacent to the South Shore Line expansion projects, and promoting local farm and food distribution initiatives.

Officials said Northwest Indiana individuals, businesses and communities already have committed more than $550 million to these projects — a 10:1 match — and additional support from the state in the form of a READI grant will help put them over the top.

"I have never been more inspired, or more confident, in its potential success," said Don Babcock, director of economic development and community relations at Purdue University Northwest.