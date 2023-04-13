A House-approved plan barring Indiana local governments from using project labor agreements to ensure labor peace on certain public works projects has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Senate Pensions and Labor Committee canceled its last meeting of the year Wednesday without taking any additional action on House Bill 1024 after last week deadlocking 5-5 on a vote to approve the proposal.

A tie vote in a Senate committee has a similar effect as a defeat. Unless the panel re-votes, the measure cannot advance to the full chamber for further action or final approval.

At the same time, various procedural maneuvers remain available for lawmakers still interested in enacting the policy to try to insert it into other measures moving through the legislative process ahead of the General Assembly's April 29 statutory adjournment deadline.

The proposal sought to prohibit localities from requiring contractors sign on to a project labor agreement (PLA) as a condition of bidding on or participating in a public project organized on a construction-manager-as-constructor (CMc) basis.

CMc project management is increasingly popular for public works projects because it generally obligates the construction manager to deliver a project at or below a guaranteed maximum price. If costs exceed that price, the construction manager is on the hook for the overage.

A PLA is a prehire contract primarily used in the construction industry that establishes the terms of employment for all workers on a major public or private project, such as wages and benefits, workplace safety rules and dispute resolution procedures.

The agreement applies to union and nonunion employees at a construction site. It generally ensures that all contractors bring in a sufficient number of trained workers to get the job done with minimal work stoppages, such as a strike or a lockout, and maximum coordination between different trades to complete the project on time.

Nearly all Northwest Indiana counties and municipalities mandate PLAs as part of any major construction project. PLAs are also employed on many private-sector projects in the Region, including the $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

State Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel — the sponsor of the legislation and architect of Indiana's 2012 anti-union right-to-work statute — believes it's not fair for localities to require PLAs as a bidding condition because it denies nonunion contractors an opportunity to bid on the work, potentially at a lower price and better value for the taxpayer.

However, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody, a Republican former 10-year state representative, testified to the committee that PLAs are an essential tool for local governments engaged in large-scale building projects to get the work done right the first time.

"As the entity entrusted to responsibly use taxpayer dollars, we must use every tool at our disposal to ensure these expensive projects are completed on-time and by the most responsible contractor. Project labor agreements help to ensure we are spending these public funds in the most responsible manner possible," Dermody said.

State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a former member of the Highland Town Council and the Lake County Council, was one of the two committee Republicans to join all three Democrats, including state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, in opposing the legislation.

"It takes away, I believe, some local controls, and that's my big issue with this bill. So my vote is a no," Dernulc said.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores