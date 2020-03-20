Possible 15% unemployment in Indiana from COVID-19

A new study by a Ball State University economist projects Indiana's 3.1% unemployment rate could soar to 10% over the next six weeks, and approach 15% by mid-June, due to government imposed "social distancing" measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The study, led by Michael Hicks, director of BSU's Center for Business and Economic Research, also estimates social distancing — such as closing retailers, restaurants, entertainment and other public gathering spaces — will reduce Indiana's gross state product by 0.4% over 45 days, and 0.7% in 90 days.

Hicks said the job losses over three months could affect 241,000 Hoosiers and 21 million unemployed workers nationwide.

"These are likely very conservative estimates, yet it argues that job losses in March, April, May and June may be the four largest in U.S. history, topping the 1.9 million jobs lost in the weeks following (the end of World War II) in September 1945," Hicks said.

"Typically, recessions move slowly, resulting in employment and income variations across industries and regions over several quarters. The extreme social distancing we observe is happening everywhere in a matter of days."