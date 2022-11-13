 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Refer a new Indiana National Guard recruit, get $1,000

Indiana National Guard task force deploys to Kosovo

Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana adjutant general, speaks to soldiers in Task Force Nighthawk, their families and friends during a departure ceremony Sept. 30, 2022, at Camp Atterbury, near Indianapolis. Lyles is offering a $1,000 bonus to any citizen age 18 and older who refers a prospective enlistee to the Indiana National Guard.

 Maj. Jesse Bien, U.S. Army Photo

Hoosiers who think they know someone perfect to serve in the Indiana National Guard can receive $1,000 for referring a successful enlistee.

Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles said he recently launched the National Guard referral enlistment program in the hope of increasing the number of recruits who join the community-based military force.

"Indiana's patriotic roots have a long, deep and storied history," Lyles said. "Whether you decide to become a member, or refer a family member or friend, you are helping us grow our force to assist and protect our fellow Hoosiers and Americans."

Lyles said any citizen 18 or older is eligible to receive $1,000 for providing the name and contact information of a person, including a self-referral, who goes on to enlist in the Indiana National Guard.

The first step in qualifying for the payment is submitting the required information using the online form at in.gov/indiana-national-guard.

Once the recruit signs an enlistment contract, payment can be made to the person who referred the recruit in as few as 14 days, according to the National Guard.

Benefits available to National Guard members include tuition assistance, job training, career exploration and health insurance, along with the opportunity to serve close to home.

The referral bonus is slated to run until June 2023.

Military recruiters and their household members are not eligible for the $1,000 payment.

