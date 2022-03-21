Region sees greatest single-month labor force increase in history

Workers returned to Northwest Indiana's labor force in record numbers in January as the Gary metro area's unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rate grew by 1.3 percentage points as more people sought work. Indiana’s labor force grew by a net total of 1,528 in January due to an increase of 10,344 employed residents and a decrease of 8,816 unemployed residents, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Most of the workers returning hailed from Northwest Indiana.

"In January, Northwest Indiana and Lake County saw the largest single-month increase in the labor force ever recorded," Indiana University Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. "In the four-county region of Northwest Indiana a record 8,300 people returned to the labor force and in Lake County a record 6,197 returned to the labor force.

That's a 2.6% jump in the Gary metropolitan area that encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and a 2.9% increase in Lake County.

"As a result of this record return of workers, the unemployment rate rose significantly in January as many of these workers are initially classified as 'unemployed' until they are hired," Pollak said. "This increase in the labor force will be a welcome relief for businesses who have been facing a tight labor market and struggling to find workers."

A big part of the reason is the number of coronavirus cases has plummeted since reaching more than 1,100 a day during the rise of omicron during early January. The seven-day average in Lake County was just 21 per day as of Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

"The decline in COVID cases may mean those who left the labor force due to working conditions they felt were unsafe, particularly in customer-facing service sectors, now feel it may be safe to return," Pollak said. "In addition, with fewer businesses requiring masks, workers are no longer responsible for enforcing the requirement, particularly with belligerent customers."

Higher pay also has helped lure back workers into the job market, Pollak said.

"With the tight labor market and firms struggling to find workers, we’ve seen a substantial increase in wages and benefits for many positions," he said. "This higher compensation may have convinced workers who left the labor market in the last two years to now return."

The labor market also is finally started to settle after the coronavirus pandemic causes many people to reflect on what they were doing with their lives and careers, Pollak said.

"For many workers, the 'great reassessment of labor' was exactly that, a 'reassessment,' and workers leaving the labor force did not necessarily intend to remain out indefinitely," Pollak said. "Many workers used the pandemic as an opportunity to change careers, pursue new education or licensing, temporarily care for children and family members, or figure out a better work-life balance. As workers reassess what work means to them, we may see more returning to the labor force in new careers."

