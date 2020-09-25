State wants to give $29 million in restart grants to Indiana small businesses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Indiana still has nearly $29 million available to distribute as grants to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this week he is extending the Small Business Restart Grant program until Dec. 1 in the hope of getting more money in the hands of Hoosier companies struggling to stay afloat.

The program awards up to a maximum of $10,000 to reimburse eligible business expenses, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, lease payments and safety investments.

To qualify, businesses must be registered to operate in Indiana, turned a profit last year, and had less than 50 employees on Dec. 31, 2019, and less than $5 million in 2019 revenue.

Businesses also must demonstrate a monthly revenue loss of at least 40% compared to pre-COVID-19 revenue to be eligible for a grant.

As of Monday, the restart grant money even is available to companies that have received other federal COVID-19 relief funding, including the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Community Development Block Grants.