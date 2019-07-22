Unemployment rises across Northwest Indiana in June

Unemployment rose across most of Northwest Indiana in June, rising by as much as 1.3% in East Chicago.
The jobless rate shot up to 4.2% in May, from 3.8% the previous month, across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 4.8% a year prior, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In June, Lake County had the state's third-highest jobless rate at 4.6%, up from 4.1% in May but down from 5.1% in June 2018. Lake County's jobless rate remained higher than the unemployment rates in the state, the Chicago area as a whole and the country.
LaPorte County ranked eighth highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 4.1% unemployment, which was up from 3.7% in May, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Joblessness in the Michigan City-LaPorte metro area, which consists of LaPorte County, also fell by 0.4 percentage point month-over-month in June.
Porter County's unemployment rose to 3.6% in June, up from 3.2% in May, and was the 24th highest jobless rate statewide.
Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 3.5% after staying steady for three straight months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Neighboring Illinois' jobless rate dropped to 4.3%, down from 4.4% the previous month.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago.
Joblessness rose in June in nearly every Northwest Indiana city and town where it's tracked, save for Crown Point, where it was unchanged at 2.9%, according to the Department of Workforce Development. It rose by 1.3% in East Chicago, 0.9% in Gary, and 0.5% in Michigan City and Portage.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
