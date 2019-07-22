Unemployment rises across Northwest Indiana in June

Crown Point: 2.9%, unchanged

East Chicago: 6.8%, up 1.3 percentage points from 5.5% in May

Gary: 7.1%, up 0.9 percentage point from 6.2% in May

Hammond: 5%, up 0.4 percentage point from 4.6% in May

Hobart: 4.5%, up 0.4 percentage points from 4.1% in May

Merrillville: 5.3%, up 0.4 percentage points from 4.9% in May

Michigan City: 4.8%, up 0.5 percentage point from 4.3% in May

Portage: 4.2%, up 0.5 percentage point from 3.7% in May

Schererville: 3.3%, up 0.2 percentage point from 3.1% May